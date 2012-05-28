Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA orphan drug committee makes 16 recommendations at May meeting

Biotechnology
28 May 2012

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) adopted a total of 16 recommendations for orphan designation during its May meeting. Orphan designation can be granted early in the development process to substances that are intended for diagnosis, prevention or treatment of life-threatening or very serious conditions that affect not more than five in 10,000 people in the European Union or that would not be developed without incentives.

One of these diseases for which no adequate treatment currently exists is infection-associated hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). During its meeting, the COMP recommended granting an orphan designation for eculizumab (from US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals) used for the treatment of this severe, life-threatening complication of enteric infections with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli bacteria, such as enterohemorrhagic E. coli, also called EHEC.

Infection-associated HUS occurs predominantly in childhood. Although it is a very rare disease, estimated to occur in less than 0.07 per 10.000 patients a year, infection-associated HUS is recognized as the most common cause of acute kidney failure in infants and young children. It can also affect adults and the elderly, who often die as a result of the disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze