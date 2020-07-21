EMA plans COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring

A new project from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been established to monitor the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in everyday clinical practice.
The EMA says it has also reached agreements with academic and private partners to boost efforts to ensure that vaccines are effectively monitored from the moment they are used following authorization.
Utrecht University and the University Medical Center Utrecht are helping to coordinate the CONSIGN project, collecting data and analyzing existing data sources such as electronic health records.
