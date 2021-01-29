EMA recommends AstraZeneca jab despite ongoing supply row

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age.
This includes the recommendation to use the vaccine in older adults, despite Germany’s vaccine committee saying it should only be given to people aged under 65 years.
Most of the participants in studies of the vaccine were between 18 and 55 years old and there are not yet enough results in older participants to provide a figure for how well the vaccine will work in this group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze