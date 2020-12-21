EMA recommends Comirnaty, first COVID-19 vaccine for authorization

The European Medicines Agency’s advisory committee today recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) vaccine Comirnaty (previously known as BNT162b2), to prevent COVID-19 in people from 16 years of age.
The EMA’s scientific opinion paves the way for the first marketing authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union by the European Commission, with all the safeguards, controls and obligations this entails.
BNT162b2 gained its first emergency use approval at the start of the month from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and swiftly thereafter also by the US Food and Drug Administration. To date, the vaccine has been authorized or approved for emergency or temporary use in more than 15 countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze