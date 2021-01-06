EMA recommends conditional approval of second COVID-19 vaccine

Lagging behind the US regulator, the European Medicines Agency today announced its recommendation for conditional marketing authorization to be granted to another novel coronavirus vaccine, this time for US biotech firm Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) product, now called COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and previously dubbed mRNA-1273, in people aged 18 years and more.

Moderna, whose shares rose 3.3% to $112.80 in early trading, has negotiated a deal with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of its vaccine for member states, with the option for an additional 80 million doses, at a price of 20 euros (~$24.60) per doses agreed with the EC. The company expects to be able to produce 1 billion doses this year.

The first deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to European countries from Moderna’s dedicated non-US supply chain are expected to begin next week, the company stated, also noting that the EMA had exercised its option for a total of 160 million doses.