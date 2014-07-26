EMA’s CHMP backs approval of two new treatment options for rare cancers

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), at its July meeting, backed the granting marketing authorizations for two new drugs with novel mechanisms of action for the treatment of different forms of rare cancers of the blood.

Imbruvica (ibrutinib), from Janssen Biotech, subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Zydelig (idelalisib), from US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), are recommended for authorization in the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who have received at least one prior treatment, as well as a first-line treatment for patients with a specific genetic mutation that makes them unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.

Projected sales potential for Zydelig and Imbruvica