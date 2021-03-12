EMA's PRAC tries to placate fears on COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) is doing all it can to stay on top of safety monitoring and messaging around COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

This week, Denmark has temporarily stopped using the vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker along with the University of Oxford, following reports of a small number of blood clots and one death.

'No indication that vaccination has caused these conditions'