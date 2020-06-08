EMA starts review of remdesivir for COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has received Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) application for conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.
Remdesivir, which has received emergency authorization in the USA, is now being reviewed by the EMA under a reduced timeline and an opinion could be issued within weeks, depending on the robustness of the data submitted and whether further information is required to support the evaluation.
