EMA starts rolling review of COVID-19 vaccine Vidprevtyn

The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of Vidprevtyn, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), which has been trailing other companies in the mRNA vaccines space.

The CHMP's decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and early clinical studies in adults, which suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may help protect against the disease.

The EMA will evaluate data as they become available to decide if the benefits outweigh the risks. The rolling review will continue until enough evidence is available for a formal marketing authorization application.