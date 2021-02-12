Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA starts rolling review of CureVac vaccine

Biotechnology
12 February 2021
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of CVnCoV, a COVID 19 vaccine being developed by German mRNA company CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC).

This comes on the back of preliminary results from non-clinical data and early clinical studies in adults. The data suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID 19.

CureVac is currently conducting trials in people to assess the vaccine’s safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness against COVID-19. The EMA will evaluate data from these and other clinical trials as they become available.

