EMA starts rolling review of CureVac vaccine

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of CVnCoV, a COVID 19 vaccine being developed by German mRNA company CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC).
This comes on the back of preliminary results from non-clinical data and early clinical studies in adults. The data suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID 19.
CureVac is currently conducting trials in people to assess the vaccine’s safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness against COVID-19. The EMA will evaluate data from these and other clinical trials as they become available.
