EMA validates B-MS' application for CAR T cell therapy

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel).
The drug is an investigational CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B) after at least two prior therapies.
Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA’s centralized review process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze