EMD Serono and Opexa amend deal on MS drug candidate Tcelna

EMD Serono, the US biopharmaceutical division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has amended its agreement with USA-based Opexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OPXA), for the development and commercialization of its investigational multiple sclerosis (MS) compound Tcelna (imilecleucel-T).

Opexa’s share gained 2.6% to $0.83 in mid-morning trading, while Merck dipped 0.7% to 97.64 euros.

"Tremendous progress has been achieved in the treatment of multiple sclerosis over the past two decades but there remains a high unmet medical need for certain areas of the disease," said Belen Garijo, a member of the executive board of Merck KGaA and chief executive, health care. "Building on our strong heritage in multiple sclerosis, we will continue to focus our innovation efforts on areas where we can make a difference, such as secondary progressive multiple sclerosis where there are currently very limited therapeutic options. The additional support to Opexa to further develop Tcelna (imilecleucel-T) is another sign of our long-standing and continuing commitment to improving the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis," he added.