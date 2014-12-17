Emergent BioSolutions acquires EV-035 series of molecules from Evolva Holding

Biopharma company Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) has acquired the EV-035 series of molecules from Evolva Holding (SIX: EVE).

The series is a group of novel small molecule broad spectrum antibiotics of the 4-oxoquinolizine class and targets bacterial type IIa topoisomerase. The lead molecule, GC-072, has shown protection in vivo from B. pseudomallei infection when taken orally. It is being developed as a potential oral and IV treatment for B. pseudomallei under a three-year, $15 million contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the US Department of Defense.

In vitro models have shown activity of the EV-035 series of molecules in gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, including multi-drug resistant and quinolone-resistant bacteria and biodefense.