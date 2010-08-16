Emergent BioSolutions to buy Trubion Pharma for up to $135.5 million; reaffirms 2010 guidance

US vaccine maker Emergent BioSolutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trubion Pharmaceuticals, for upfront consideration of $96.8 million and up to $38.7 million of success-based milestones, resulting in a total consideration of up to $135.5 million in cash and stock.
Trubion's shares leapt 49% to $4.48 in after-hours trading, while those of Emergent were unchanged at $18.50.
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