Wednesday 17 June 2026

EMIG calls for greater clarity on value-based medicines from UK Parliamentary inquiry into NICE

Biotechnology
31 October 2012

The UK Ethical Medicines Industry Group (EMIG) has welcomed the House of Commons Health Select Committee’s inquiry into the drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE). This is a timely opportunity for the SME specialist bio-pharmaceutical sector to reflect on the workings of the medicines regulator, in particular its future role in supporting the new commissioning environment and how the value of innovative new medicines will be assessed, says the EMIG.

Responding to the Committee’s call for evidence, EMIG chairman Leslie Galloway commented: “EMIG welcomes the Health Select Committee’s inquiry into the current and future role of NICE. As the negotiations to shape the future of value-based pricing get underway now is an opportune time for the Committee to investigate how the creation of a new pricing system for innovative medicines can deliver better access to medicines for patients, drive value for money in the NHS [National Health Service] and contribute to a flourishing life sciences sector in the UK.”

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