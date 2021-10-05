Monday 12 January 2026

Enanta ends internal work with NASH FXR agonists

5 October 2021
US biotech Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENTA) has delivered an update on its two clinical stage farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists, EDP-305 and EDP-297, in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

A pre-planned interim analysis of a subset of patients through week 12 in the Phase IIb ARGON-2 trial of EDP-305 as a monotherapy and data from its Phase I clinical study of EDP-297 provided meaningful information on dose selection and characterization for these compounds.

"A combination approach with FXR agonists will ultimately provide the optimal treatment regimen"This has allowed Enanta to make a business decision to prioritize combination approaches through an out-licensing strategy for further development of these two programs, and the company has said that it does not plan to continue further development internally.

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


