Encouraging early results in Alzheimer's for Prothena

Ireland-based company Prothena Corporation (Nasdaq: PRTA) has presented new data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) from two of its programs.
The presentations highlight pre-clinical data for PRX012, Prothena’s next-generation anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody being developed for subcutaneous administration for patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), as well as data on the company’s dual Aβ-tau vaccine program being developed for the prevention and treatment of AD.
These two programs and Prothena’s anti-tau antibody partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), PRX005, are part of the company’s AD portfolio.
