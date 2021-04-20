Encouraging Phase II data for Alzheimer's candidate BAN2401

Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523), one of an increasingly small number of major players still working in the Alzheimer’s space, has published results from a Phase IIb trial of lecanemab.

Lecanemab, also known as BAN2401, is a monoclonal antibody subject to a strategic research alliance between Eisai and Sweden’s BioArctic (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIO B).

Since 2019, the firms have been working together to characterize and test the investigational biologic in this therapy area.