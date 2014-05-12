Encouraging results with Gilead’s combo ranolazine and dronedarone in AFB

US antiviral specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has released positive results from HARMONY, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study evaluating the effect of ranolazine and low-dose dronedarone, each given alone and in combination, on atrial fibrillation burden (AFB) in patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF).
In HARMONY, the combination of ranolazine and low-dose dronedarone provided greater reductions in AFB from baseline than either therapy used alone. Detailed results from the study were presented during a late-breaking clinical trials session at the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society in San Francisco, USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze