Encouraging results with Gilead’s combo ranolazine and dronedarone in AFB

US antiviral specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has released positive results from HARMONY, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study evaluating the effect of ranolazine and low-dose dronedarone, each given alone and in combination, on atrial fibrillation burden (AFB) in patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF).

In HARMONY, the combination of ranolazine and low-dose dronedarone provided greater reductions in AFB from baseline than either therapy used alone. Detailed results from the study were presented during a late-breaking clinical trials session at the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society in San Francisco, USA.