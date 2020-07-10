Sunday 11 January 2026

Enerzair Breezhaler gets an airing in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

Biotechnology
10 July 2020
novartis-basel-big

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has noted the publication of full results from the Phase III IRIDIUM study in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, reminding physicians of the data supporting Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate) in uncontrolled asthma.

The primary endpoint results show that once-daily treatment with high- and medium-dose Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate) demonstrated statistically-significant improvements in lung function compared with once-daily QMF149 (indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate).

"Achieving optimal symptom control in asthma remains challenging"Professor Huib Kerstjens, head, Department of Pulmonology at the University Medical Center Groningen, said: “The IRIDIUM data show that once-daily treatment with a combination of IND/GLY/MF has the potential to improve lung function and reduce exacerbations in people who continue to experience symptoms despite receiving a long acting beta2 agonist (LABA)/ inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), which is the standard-of-care.

