Engineered antibodies market to be worth $5.7 billion by 2023: report

The market for engineered antibodies is forecast to reach a value of $5.7 billion by 2023, according to a new report for Root Analysis, titled Fc Protein GLycoengineered Antibodies Market, 2013-2023.
The report provides an extensive study of this emerging field, including detailed sales forecast (till 2023) of the following 10 molecules in Phase II / III clinical trials:
1. Mogamulizumab/POTELIGEO/KW-0761/AMG761
2. Obinutuzumab/GA101
3. Benralizumab/MEDI-563
4. MEDI-551
5. Ecromeximab/KW-2871
6. Roledumab/LFB-r593
7. Ublituximab/LFB-r603/TGT-1101
8. Ocaratuzumab/AME-133v
9. Margetuximab/MGAH22
10. XmAb5574/MOR208
