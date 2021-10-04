Monday 12 January 2026

Enhertu closer to US approval as earlier option for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

Biotechnology
4 October 2021
astrazeneca_big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) for unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer patients who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens.

Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) jointly developed by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Company (TYO: 4568).

"The FDA continues to recognize the significant potential of this medicine across multiple HER2-targetable tumors"The FDA granted BTD based on data from the DESTINY-Breast03 Phase III trial presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. This is the second BTD for Enhertu in breast cancer and now brings the total number of BTDs to four for this medicine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
'Incredibly promising' results for Enhertu in breast cancer presented at ESMO
20 September 2021
Biotechnology
Plans for new filings based on Enhertu data
9 August 2021
Biotechnology
EU approval for Enhertu as treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer
20 January 2021
Biotechnology
With expanded indication, Trodelvy set to become Gilead's blockbuster
15 February 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze