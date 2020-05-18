Enhertu gains third 'Breakthrough' status, now for NSCLC

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and partner AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today announced that their Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) in the USA for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a HER2 mutation and with disease progression on or after platinum-based therapy.

This marks the third Breakthrough designation for the drug, adding to that in the treatment of patients with HER2 positive unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma earlier this month, and in 2017 for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Blockbuster status forecast for Enhertu