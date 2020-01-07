Enhertu launches earlier than expected in the USA

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 46568) has launched Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), an HER2 directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in the USA.
The launch of the product comes a few weeks after US approval was granted, many months earlier than the scheduled action date. The US Food and Drug Administration had been expected to provide a verdict in the second quarter of 2020.
The early launch will accelerate availability for a drug which is predicted to reach peak annual sales of more than $5 billion. Initial approval is in the advanced or refractory breast cancer setting.
