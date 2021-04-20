Enhertu recommended for CDF inclusion in England

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) to treat HER2 positive unresectable or metastatic breast cancer in English adults who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 based therapies.

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize Enhertu in March 2019, except in Japan where the Japanese firm maintains exclusive rights.

"Though many treatment advances have been made in HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer, there has been no clear standard of care for patients following progression after second line treatment and many patients do not have a durable response to other available later-line options"They will continue working in close partnership with the NICE as additional data are collected throughout the managed access period. During this time, eligible patients will be able to access Enhertu in advance of a decision from the NICE on routine funding on the National Health Service.