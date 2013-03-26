Enrollment in Gilead's ION-1 study continues following planned DSMB review

US HIV/AIDS and antiviral drugs specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has provided a positive update on ION-1, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating a once-daily fixed-dose combination of the nucleotide sofosbuvir and the NS5A inhibitor ledipasvir with and without ribavirin (RBV) for 12 or 24 weeks among treatment-naive genotype 1 patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection (n=800).
A planned review by the study's Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of safety data from 200 patients in all four arms and of SVR4 rates (sustained virologic response four weeks after completion of therapy) from 100 patients in the two 12-week duration arms concluded that the trial should continue without modification. This recommendation is based upon the observed SVR4 rates exceeding the predefined threshold of 60 percent and the absence of significant safety issues. Enrollment of the remaining 600 patients in ION-1 is now underway.
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