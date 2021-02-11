Ensoma launches with $70 million funding plus Takeda partnership

In Boston, USA, a new genomic medicine company called Ensoma has launched with a $70 million series A financing led by co-founder and seed investor 5AM Ventures.

Other investors include F-Prime Capital, Takeda Ventures, Viking Global Investors, Cormorant Asset Management and RIT Capital Partners.

The firm, which is exploring a next-generation in vivo approach, has also entered into a strategic collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), worth up to $1.25 billion.