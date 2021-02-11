Ensoma launches with $70 million funding plus Takeda partnership

In Boston, USA, a new genomic medicine company called Ensoma has launched with a $70 million series A financing led by co-founder and seed investor 5AM Ventures.
Other investors include F-Prime Capital, Takeda Ventures, Viking Global Investors, Cormorant Asset Management and RIT Capital Partners.
The firm, which is exploring a next-generation in vivo approach, has also entered into a strategic collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), worth up to $1.25 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze