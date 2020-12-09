Enspryng becomes first approved medicine for NMOSD in Taiwan

Japanese drug major Chugai (TYO: 4519) has obtained an import drug license from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for Enspryng (satralizumab) for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult and adolescent over 12 years old patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.
Shares of Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SIX), closed up almost 3% at 5,091 yen today following the announcement.
“We are very pleased that Enspryng, created by Chugai, has been approved for the treatment of NMOSD, a disease with high unmet medical needs that has no approved treatments in Taiwan,” said Chugai’s president and chief operating officer, Dr Osamu Okuda, adding: “Enspryng is the first approved product to apply our proprietary recycling antibody technology and the first NMOSD treatment targeting the IL-6 receptor. Chugai will cooperate with Chugai Pharma Taiwan so that Enspryng may be available to people with NMOSD in Taiwan as soon as possible.”
