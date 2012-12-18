Enzon mulls sale of company; Bio-Rad to acquire business from MorphoSys

USA-based Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENZN) said yesterday that its board has retained Lazard to act as financial advisor in a review of the possible sale or disposition of one or more corporate assets, or a sale of the company.

Based on clinical data on the androgen receptor program, Enzon plans to suspend clinical development with a goal to conserve capital and maximize value returned to shareholders. A special committee of Enzon's board of directors was established to oversee the review. There can be no assurance that the review will result in the consummation of any transactions.