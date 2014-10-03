EPIC Biotech conference: essential to prove comercial viability of propositions

The key message from European Partnering and Investment Conference in biotech, held yesterday in London, was that it is essential to prove the commercial viability of propositions, not simply that they are a good idea, from CNS drugs to Ebola testing.

Lack of biotech progress

Roel Bulthuis, head of Merck Serono Ventures, discussed the opportunities around early-stage biotech investment. He discussed the lack of progress in certain areas of technology in recent years, especially citing a lack of major advantage in IVF treatment in the past three decades. He said at the foundation of MS Ventures’ investment strategy was a proof of commercial relevance that goes beyond a simple proof-of-concept, and that it’s important to place bets on technologies early on. Initial public offerings (IPOs) are skewed towards products and concepts in late-stage development, with the majority (more than 85%) having assets in Phase II and Phase III testing. The amount of money invested in new company creation, he said, is very limited, and biotechnology is more cost-effective in drug discovery stages.