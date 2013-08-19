Epizyme's leukemia compound granted orphan drug designation

US biotech company Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) has been granted orphan drug designation for its experimental compound EPZ-5676 by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The company is developing EPZ-5676, a small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L created with Epizyme’s proprietary product platform, for the treatment of acute leukemias in which the MLL gene is rearranged due to a chromosomal translocation (MLL-r).
Epizyme retains all US rights to EPZ-5676 and has granted US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) an exclusive license to EPZ-5676 outside of the USA. Epizyme has also partnered with USA-based Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to develop a companion diagnostic to identify MLL-r patients.
