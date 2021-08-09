Epizyme strikes deal with Hutchmed for Tazverik in Greater China

USA-based cancer specialist Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM) today announced a collaboration with Chinese biotech Hutchmed (Nasdaq: HCM) to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize Tazverik (tazemetostat) in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (the Territory).
However, while Epizyme’s shares gained 15.6% to $7.48 pre-market, they were down 6.8% at $6.03 by late morning when the company also announced second-quarter financials that failed to impress, as well as a chief executive succession plan, with industry veteran Grant Bogle (who joined the firm’s board in 2019) succeeding Robert Bazemore as president and CEO.
Tazverik is a methyltransferase inhibitor of EZH2 developed by Epizyme that is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of certain patients with epithelioid sarcoma (ES) and certain patients with follicular lymphoma (FL).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze