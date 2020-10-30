EPO rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent

The European Patent Office (EPO) Technical Boards of Appeal has ruled in French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US partner Regeneron Pharmaceutical’s (Nasdaq: REGN) favor, invalidating certain claims of Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) European patent (EP 2 215 124) directed to PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9) antibodies relevant to Praluent (alirocumab). Cholesterol-lowerer Praluent will continue to be available in European countries where it is approved for use and for sale.

“We are pleased with today’s decision by the European Patent Office, which upholds the rigorous standard for pharmaceutical patents that we argued for in this case, affirming that Amgen’s asserted claims against Sanofi in Europe are invalid,” said Karen Linehan, executive vice president, legal affairs and general counsel, Sanofi, adding: “This decision validates our years-long commitment to vigorously defending this case.”

Follows similar US court decision