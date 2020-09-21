Sunday 11 January 2026

ESMO 2020: Immunomedics presents new Trodelvy data in two indications

Biotechnology
21 September 2020
New overall survival (OS) Phase III data, showing that Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) significantly reduced the risk of death for people with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) by 52%, with a mean OS of 12.1 months compares to 6.7 months for standard single-agent chemotherapy, were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 by Immunomedics (Nasdaq: IMMU).

Based on this data, Trodelvy is the first antibody-drug conjugate to improve OS in metastatic TNBC, said Immunomedics, which is the subject of a $21 billion takeover bid from Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) announced a week ago, as the biotech major aims to expand its oncology portfolio with Trodelvy. The drug has been approved as a third-line treatment for adult patients with mTNBC under the US Food and Drug Administration’s Accelerated Approval Program

“The randomized Phase III study results confirm that sacituzumab govitecan should be considered as a new standard of care in patients with third-line mTNBC,” stated Dr Aditya Bardia, director of Precision Medicine at the Center for Breast Cancer, Mass General Cancer Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who gave an oral presentation of the study at the ESMO Congress. “Ongoing studies are evaluating sacituzumab govitecan in earlier lines of therapy, including the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings, in combination with other targeted agents, and in patients with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer, which will help accelerate our efforts to further improve outcomes for patients with breast cancer,” he noted.

