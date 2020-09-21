Sunday 11 January 2026

Seattle Genetics eyes third ADC approval

21 September 2020
A late-breaking paper discussed at the annual congress of ESMO 2020 shows positive data for an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developed by Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB).

The firms have been testing tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in people with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer, in the second-line setting.

Presented during a presidential symposium at the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology  (ESMO), the results show a 24% objective response rate (ORR) with a median duration of response (DOR) of 8.3 months.

