Establishing India as a bio-manufacturing hub is government's new initiative

In what is being considered a major fillip to the nation's biotechnology sector, the Indian government has decided to focus on product development commercialization biotech ecosystem in smaller tier-2 and tier-3 towns. A healthy engagement with biotech start-ups is being encouraged across the country, with an aim to take the industry to $150 billion by 2025, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Strongly pitching for greater private sector interest in the booming sector, the government announced on February 15 that it aims to build and nurture a vibrant start-up, entrepreneurial, and industrial base for biotech firms, and connect academia and industry.

This is in sync with the government’s proposal of greater private sector participation across sectors. The draft National Biotechnology Development Strategy envisages an entirely new playbook to coordinate high-impact research funding in a bid to promote scientific research on par with global standards.