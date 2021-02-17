Sunday 11 January 2026

Establishing India as a bio-manufacturing hub is government's new initiative

Biotechnology
17 February 2021
india_modi_big

In what is being considered a major fillip to the nation's biotechnology sector, the Indian government has decided to focus on product development commercialization biotech ecosystem in smaller tier-2 and tier-3 towns. A healthy engagement with biotech start-ups is being encouraged across the country, with an aim to take the industry to $150 billion by 2025, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Strongly pitching for greater private sector interest in the booming sector, the government announced on February 15 that it aims to build and nurture a vibrant start-up, entrepreneurial, and industrial base for biotech firms, and connect academia and industry.

This is in sync with the government’s proposal of greater private sector participation across sectors. The draft National Biotechnology Development Strategy envisages an entirely new playbook to coordinate high-impact research funding in a bid to promote scientific research on par with global standards.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Indian government directed by Court to notify health policy for rare diseases
29 March 2021
Generics
Indian pharma can grow to $65 billion industry, says Minister
16 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Second PLI scheme for Indian pharma; incentives worth $2.07 billion
24 February 2021
Generics
Indian government expedites approval process to promote pharma innovation
1 March 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze