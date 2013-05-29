EU approval for Gilead's Stribild for HIV-1 infection

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) says that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Stribild (elvitegravir 150mg/cobicistat 150mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil (as fumarate) 245mg), a single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who are antiretroviral treatment-naive or are infected with HIV-1 without known mutations associated with resistance to any of the three antiretroviral agents in Stribild.
Stribild is already approved in the USA, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Turkey and first-quarter 2013 sales came in at $92.1 million (The Pharma Letter May 3). Analysts have forecast Stribild as a potential $4 billion-a-year blockbuster. Giiead also announced yesterday that Stribild is now available in the UK.
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