EU in talks with J&J to secure COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Biotechnology
14 August 2020
The European Commission on Thursday concluded exploratory talks with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19. J&J’s Belgium-based Janssen Pharmaceutica will now enter into contract negotiations with the EC.

This is following the first positive steps with France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK)   Sanofi- GSK in July for as many as 300 million doses of the vaccine they are developing.

The envisaged contract with J&J would provide for the possibility for all European Union member states to purchase the vaccine, as well as to donate to lower- and middle-income countries or re-direct to EEA countries. It is anticipated that, once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19, the Commission would have a contractual framework in place for the initial purchase of 200 million doses of Janssen’s SARS-CoV-2 candidate, Ad26.COV2.S on behalf of all EU member states, and could further purchase up to an additional 200 million vaccine doses. The Commission pursues intensive discussions with other vaccine manufacturers.

Companies featured in this story

