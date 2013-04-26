EU member states urged to boost biosimilars market access

“Safe and effective biosimilar monoclonal antibodies will arrive soon,” announced Gudbjorg Edda Eggertsdottir, president of the European Generic Medicines Association (EGA) in her opening address at the 11th EGA International Symposium on Biosimilars in London.
Uptake of biosimilars has been inconsistent across European Union member states and most have been slow to take advantage of the opportunities offered by biosimilars. “We now need the right environment for the advent of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies as biosimilar medicines provide a unique opportunity to help manage the growing costs of biopharmaceutical medicines and increase patients access to medicines in Europe,” Ms Eggertsdottir said.
An EU/US framework allowing single development should become a reality soon, continued education of all stakeholders is needed and all member states are invited to take action to boost market access for biosimilars. This could be done by rolling out the recently published Tajani Project consensus information document on biosimilars and by further developing the necessary conditions for an informed uptake and adequate patient access to these high quality biopharmaceuticals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze