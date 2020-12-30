Sunday 11 January 2026

EU to receive 100 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty

Biotechnology
30 December 2020
biontech_vaccine_large

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) late yesterday announced they will supply an additional 100 million doses of Comirnaty (BNT162b2), the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union (EU) member states in 2021, with the news edging the German biotech firm’s shares up more than 3% to $91.00 in pre-market trading today.

This announcement is a result of the European Commission’s (EC) decision to exercise its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses under its Advanced Purchase Agreement signed on November 11. This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 300 million.

Pfizer chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla commented: “We remain committed to moving as quickly and safely as possible to bring this vaccine to more people in Europe, as the deadly virus continues to spread at an alarming rate. In partnership with the European Commission, member states and healthcare providers, we will be able to reach a total of 150 million Europeans across the continent.”

