Eureka Therapeutics out-licenses multiple myeloma candidate to Sanofi

Privately-held US biotech Eureka Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) have entered into a license agreement with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) for the non-CAR use of a novel, human binding domain targeting GPRC5D (G Protein-Coupled Receptor Family C Group 5 Member D).

The GPRC5D binding domain was discovered using Eureka’s proprietary E-ALPHA antibody discovery platform and developed under a collaboration agreement between Eureka and MSK.

Financial terms