eureKARE spawns SPAC 'to compete with the leading international CDMOs'

Investment company eureKARE, which is focused on financing and building biotech companies in the disruptive fields of synthetic biology and the microbiome, has announced the emergence of eureKING (Euronext: SINGS).

This new special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has been launched with a 150 million euros ($158 million) listing and the aim of acquiring European companies in the field of biomanufacturing. The ambition is to create a leading bio-CDMO in Europe capable of meeting the growing outsourcing needs of the industry.

"The first European healthcare SPAC dedicated to biomanufacturing"As founders of eureKING, eureKARE and its chief executive Rodolphe Besserve have said that they bring biopharma expertise, combining new industry monitoring and analysis with a strong track record of quick, agile and transparent investment processes.