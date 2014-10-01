Eurofins Genomics expands business into Italy

Eurofins Genomics, the genomics division of Eurofins Scientific Group (EPA: ERF) has expanded its business into Italy.

Following the acquisition of the oligonucleotide synthesis and DNA sequencing business from Primm SrI in June and the decision to discontinue the representation of its portfolio through Carlo Erba, Eurofins Genomics is making a move for improved presence in Italy.

A local team and experienced staff will enable the Italian scientific community to take advantage of cutting-edge products and services in DNA sequencing, genotyping, DNA synthesis and bioinformatics.