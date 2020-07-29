European approval for Xenleta in community-acquired pneumonia

Infectious diseases specialist Nabriva Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NBRV) has won European approval for Xenleta (lefamulin), for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in adults.
The approval covers use where it is considered inappropriate to use antibacterials that are commonly recommended as a first-line therapy, or when these agents have failed. The US regulator granted approval in August 2019.
Nabriva, which was spun out from Sandoz in 2006, is focused on the pleuromutilins - a type of antibacterial first discovered in the 1950s.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze