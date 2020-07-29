European approval for Xenleta in community-acquired pneumonia

Infectious diseases specialist Nabriva Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NBRV) has won European approval for Xenleta (lefamulin), for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in adults.

The approval covers use where it is considered inappropriate to use antibacterials that are commonly recommended as a first-line therapy, or when these agents have failed. The US regulator granted approval in August 2019.

Nabriva, which was spun out from Sandoz in 2006, is focused on the pleuromutilins - a type of antibacterial first discovered in the 1950s.