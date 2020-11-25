Europe buys 160 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Messenger RNA specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has agreed to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Commission, with an option for a further 80 million.
The US biotech recently announced that the Phase III trial of the candidate, mRNA-1273, met its efficacy goal at the first interim analysis, with overall vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.
Safety data were also highly encouraging, and the firm is working with governments around the world to secure regulatory approvals and supply agreements.
