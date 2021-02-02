Europe kicks off rolling review of Regeneron's coronavirus cocktail

A rolling review of Roche (ROG: SIX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) COVID-19 treatment, REGN-COV2, has been initiated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
The antibody combination (casirivimab/imdevimab) has been shown in clinical trials to be effective both as a therapeutic and as a passive vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
Last week, data from a Phase III study, conducted with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA, showed the cocktail produced 100% prevention of symptomatic infections.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze