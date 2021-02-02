Europe kicks off rolling review of Regeneron's coronavirus cocktail

A rolling review of Roche (ROG: SIX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) COVID-19 treatment, REGN-COV2, has been initiated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The antibody combination (casirivimab/imdevimab) has been shown in clinical trials to be effective both as a therapeutic and as a passive vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Last week, data from a Phase III study, conducted with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA, showed the cocktail produced 100% prevention of symptomatic infections.