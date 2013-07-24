European and US drugmakers commit to responsible clinical data sharing

In a joint statement issued this morning (July 24), the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) said they have strengthened their long-standing commitment to enhancing public health by endorsing joint “Principles for Responsible Clinical Trial Data Sharing: Our Commitment to Patients and Researchers.”

“Companies routinely publish their clinical research, collaborate with academic researchers, and share clinical trial information on public websites,” said Christopher Viehbacher, president of EFPIA and chief executive of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN). “By endorsing the Principles, biopharmaceutical companies commit to enhance these efforts by making additional information available to the public, patients who participate in clinical trials, and to qualified researchers,” he added.