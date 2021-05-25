European Commission approves Ponvory for RMS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen has received approval from the European Commission for Ponvory (ponesimod) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features.
The EC nod follows a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s advisory committee, the CHMP, in March this year, the same month that Ponvory won approval from the US regulator. Analysts have forecast peak potential sales of $200 to $400 million for ponesimod.
“Relapsing multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable and complex disease that can present very differently from individual to individual, placing a heavy burden on the patient and their loved ones,” said Professor Gavin Giovannoni, Professor of Neurology at Queen Mary University of London, adding: “I welcome the European Commission’s approval of ponesimod as an additional treatment option for those living with relapsing multiple sclerosis - it will provide patients with additional choice when making decisions about their treatment.”
