European court finds in AstraZeneca's favor in vaccine dispute

Cambridge, UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has welcomed a ruling by the Court of First Instance, in Brussels, which appeared to vindicate the company’s approach to the distribution of its coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier in the year, European lawmakers complained publicly about lower-than-expected supplies of Vaxzevria, following manufacturing delays.

Europe had long threatened legal action, finally launching litigation in April, which claimed the British company was in breach of contractual obligations to supply the product.