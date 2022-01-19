European data show mRNA vaccines safe for pregnant people

The latest safety data from the European Medicines Agency provides reassurance on the use of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 during pregnancy.

Most of the information reviewed by the EMA’s COVID-19 task force (ETF) relate to vaccine Comirnaty, developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), and Spikevax, developed by Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

The ETF has highlighted a growing body of evidence showing that such vaccines “do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies.”